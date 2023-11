Delegates from Vietnam explore cooperation & partnership with Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Today 23 delegates from VINH LONG PROVICE, Vietnam to Odisha discussed with Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena to explore cooperation & partnership in multiple areas with the State.

Principal Secretaries & Commissioner-cum-Secretaries of Agriculture & ARD, Industries, MSME, H&FW, Co-operation, MD, IDCO and other senior officers of State Govt. present during the discussion.