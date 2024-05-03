Naveen Tops BJD Star Campaigners’ List for 3rd & 4th Phase Polls in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal President Naveen Patnaik will lead the conch party’s star campaigners for third and fourth phase elections in Odisha.

The ruling BJD has released its list of 40 Star Campaigners for the State’s 3rd and 4th phase polls. Senior party leaders, Kartik Pandian and Pranab Prakash Das featured in the 2nd and 3rd positions in the list. Other senior BJD leaders featured in the list are Debiprasad Mishra, Ranendra Pratap Swain, Chandra Sekhar Sahu, Ashok Chandra Panda, Snehangini Chhuria, Niranjan Pujari, Pratap Jena, Pratap Keshari Deb, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Arun Kumar Sahoo and Sanjay Kumar Das Burma.

Check the complete list: