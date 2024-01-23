Two labourers killed after mound of earth collapses on them in Keonjhar

Joda: Two labourers were killed after a mound of earth collapsed on them while carrying out underground drainage work at Kamarjoda under Joda police station limits in Keonjhar district on Tuesday.

According to reports, five labourers were working on the underground drainage system pipelines being laid on both sides of the road, when a mound of earth fell from about 15 feet above trapping two labourers underneath this afternoon at around 5 pm.

A worker, Mukesh Sardar, who spotted the tragic incident, rushed out and informed that two workers, Charan Lohar and Arjun Lohar, got buried under the heap of soil.

With the help of an earthmover machine, the soil was removed with caution and both were rescued from there by the fire department personnel. While one was brought to Tata Steel Hospital, the other was taken to Kamarjoda Community Health Center where doctors declared them dead.

On the other hand, the eyewitness, Mukesh Sardar informed the media that the rescue work was started about 1 hour after the incident. After this incident, no official of the construction firm was found at the scene.

The tragic death of two fellow labourers sparked tension among others. Soon after, scores of workers gheraoed the office of Chevrox Company near Ranashal Ghati demanding compensation for the family of the deceased labourers.

Meanwhile, after the death of both the workers, their families have reached the hospital. It is known that the deceased Charan Lohar and Arjun Lohar belong to Talaka Hating under Joda municipality. Later, Joda police reached the spot and took control of the tense situation by peaceful talks with the agitators.