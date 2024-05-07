Haryana: Three Independent MLAs Withdraw Support From BJP-led Saini Govt

Haryana: The ruling BJP party faced a setback in Haryana ahead of Lok Sabha elections as three Independent MLAs have withdrawn their support to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini-led government.

On Tuesday, three MLAs, Sombir Sangwan, Randhir Gollen, and Dharampal Gonder, announced their decision to withdraw. They also pledged their support to the Congress for the upcoming elections. The announcement was made during a press conference in Rohtak, attended by former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and State Congress chief Udai Bhan.

“We are withdrawing support to the government. We are extending our support to the Congress,” Gonder said. He further said, “We have taken this decision on various issues including those related to farmers.”

When asked about reports of three Independent MLAs wanting to withdraw support from the Haryana government and extend it to Congress, the BJP leader and Haryana CM Saini said, “I have received this information. Maybe Congress is engaged in fulfilling some people’s wishes now. Congress has nothing to do with the wishes of the public.”

Uday Bhan said, “I also want to say that present strength of (90-member) Haryana Assembly is 88, of which the BJP has 40 members. The BJP government earlier had support of JJP MLAs and Independents, but JJP had also withdrawn support and now Independents are also leaving… Nayab Singh Saini government is now a minority government. Saini should tender his resignation as he does not have right to stay even for a minute”. Now, the assembly polls should be held immediately, he added.

Notably, Nayab Singh Saini had been hastily made the Haryana Chief Minister after Manohar Lal Khattar resigned along with his cabinet on 12 March.