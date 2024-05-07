Odisha Crime Branch Nabs Four Cyber Fraudsters From Gujarat

Ahmedabad: A team from the Cyber Crime Unit, Crime Branch arrested four Cyber Fraudsters from Fatewadi in Ahmedabad.

On 04th Nov 2024, the complainant who is from Bhubaneswar, fell prey to a Cyber Crime syndicate that enticed him on the pretext of investment in Online Trading and in that process, within about 20 days, extracted around Rs. 60 Lakhs from him.

After registration of the case, the Cyber Crime Unit, Crime Branch, Odisha formed a team under Inspr. Jibanananda Jena and meticulously collected digital evidence against the accused persons. Based on that, the team came to know that these fraudsters are located in Gujarat.

The team then proceeded to Ahmedabad and with the support of the Crime Branch, Gujurat raided and apprehended these four cyber fraudsters from Fatewadi. These accused persons were produced before the local court and were brought on transit remand to Bhubaneswar. They were produced before the court of SDJM, Bhubaneswar who remanded then to Judicial Custody.

Based upon the prayer of I.O. for further police remand, those four accused persons have been sent on police remand. After thorough interrogation, they were produced before the remand court yesterday.