Sonia Gandhi attacks Modi, BJP in video message

New Delhi: Hitting out Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly creating a distressing atmosphere in the country, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday urged citizens to rally behind the Congress party for a brighter future.

In a rare video message shared by Congress on social media, Sonia Gandhi highlighted the widespread challenges gripping the nation and said, “Today in every corner of the country, youth are facing unemployment, women are facing atrocities, Dalits, tribals, backward classes and minorities are facing terrible discrimination.”

“This atmosphere is due to the intentions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP,” she said, accusing them of promoting hatred for political gain.

Gandhi asserted that the Congress party has “always fought for the progress of all, justice for the deprived and to strengthen the country.”

She implored voters to lend their support once again while highlighting the party’s manifesto, ‘Nyay Patra,’ which pledges to uplift the impoverished, empower youth and women, support farmers and labourers, and strengthen marginalised communities.

“Today, I am asking for your support once again.”

“The Congress and INDIA alliance is dedicated to protecting the Constitution and democracy. Vote for Congress for a bright future for all and together let us build a strong and united India,” she said.

Her video message came at a time when voting for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway in 93 constituencies across 11 states and UT.

The Congress party has been asserting that this Lok Sabha election is for saving the Constitution and the rights of tribals, poor and backward.