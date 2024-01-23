Odisha CM Elated With The Divine Experience Of Puri Srimandir Parikrama

Puri: After the inauguration of the Srimandir Parikrama project recently, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday visited Puri Srimandir for darshan of Lord Jagannath and toured the Parikrama project again to experience the new facilities available to the devotees.

The Odisha CM, accompanied by 5T Chairman VK Pandian, arrived at the Mati Tota helipad this afternoon, where District Collector Samarth Verma and SP Dr. Kanwar Vishal Singh welcomed them.

The Chief Minister then reached Jagannath Ballabha Pilgrim Center from Samang through Shri Setu. From there, he reached the Singha Dwara through the highway. In front of the Lion’s Gate, the chief administrator of the temple Ranjan Kumar Das, Additional District Collector Pradeep Kumar Sahu, Sub Collector Bhabataran Sahu and other officers were present to receive the Chief Minister.

After the darshan of the Patita Paban from the Aruna Stamba, the Chief Minister entered the temple through Baisi Pahacha and paid obeisance to the Holy Trinity.

The Chief Minister of Odisha prayed to Lord Jagannath for the prosperity and well-being of the people of Odisha.

Near the south entrance and west corner of the shrine, he got off the e-vehicle and walked around the corridor for some time. Along with this, he also performed the Srimandira Parikrama Marga Pradakhshina.

The Chief Minister was elated with the overall experience i.e. from darshan of the deities to Parikrama of the temple. Patnaik expressed joy and satisfaction seeing the magnificence of the project and the spiritual environment.

The servitor also presented the chief minister a Khandua Pata. Similarly, on his way back, Satyanarayan Pujaris presented a photo to the Chief Minister near Satyanarayan Temple.

The Srimandira Parikrama Marga offers wide avenues for viewing, beautiful flower gardens, mutts and temples along with Kalingan art and architecture. When a devotee arrives, he can sit anywhere around the shrine and have a divine experience.

A lot of facilities like a cloakroom, information centre, amphitheatre etc. have been provided for the devotees along with the beautiful green environment, and Khondalite stone works.

The 75-meter-wide Praikrama project around the temple will be magnificent, and aesthetically pleasing and will provide a spiritual environment to generation after generation of devotees. The Chief Minister inaugurated the project on the 17th of January.

During the Chief Minister’s visit, tight security arrangements were made on the Helipad to Shri Setu, Jagannath Ballabha Pilgrim Center to Shri Marga, Srimandir and also Parikrama Marga.