Central University Odisha Opens Registration For Post Graduate Programs For 2024-2025 Academic Year

Koraput: The Central University Odisha has commenced the registration process for admission to its postgraduate programs for the academic year 2024-2025.

Eligible candidates who have appeared for the PGCUET-2024 examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), in subjects such as B.Ed., M.B.A., M.A. (Economics, English, Hindi, Journalism and Mass Communication, Odia, Sanskrit, & Sociology), and M.Sc. (Anthropology, Computer Science, & Statistics), can now register for counselling to secure admission at the university.

The online registration process began on May 1, 2024, and will remain open until May 31, 2024. Candidates can access the online counselling cum registration link at https://cuocuet.samarth.edu.in/pg. Following the closure of the online counselling/registration period, the university will announce the provisional eligible merit list on its official website.

Professor Chakradhar Tripathi, the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the university, extended a warm invitation to prospective students. He highlighted the university’s idyllic natural setting and serene environment, along with recent recruitments of highly qualified faculty members across various disciplines. Professor Tripathi emphasized the university’s vibrant academic environment, characterized by numerous national and international conferences, seminars, and workshops.

These events offer students diverse learning experiences, fostering skills such as leadership and teamwork crucial for their future careers. He underscored the university’s commitment to holistic student development, facilitated by its ICT-enabled campus, e-learning facilities, virtual classrooms, and a curriculum aligned with NEP-2020.

The University has issued a notification containing important instructions for candidates regarding the registration process, said Dr. Rakesh Lenka, Controller of Examinations. For detailed information on the registration process, interested candidates are encouraged to visit the university’s official website at www.cuo.ac.in.

Dr. Phagunath Bhoi

Public Relations Officer