Two Hardcore Maoists Surrender In Odisha’s Kandhamal

Phulbani: Two active members of a KKBN Maoists group surrendered before the police in Kandhamal on Thursday.

The surrendered Maoists have been identified as Ranjit Nayitam, an area committee member and Ranga Poyam, a party member of the Mahanadi area committee operating under the Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh division of CPI. Both are natives of Chhattisgarh.

According to the sources, the two Maoists were members of the 8th company of CPI since 2017 and were involved in various violent activities in Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

They decided to leave the organization as they were frustrated by the continuous unethical activities such as the sexual exploitation of women cadres, extortion by showing fear and recruiting young women and girls into the organization with false promises.

The SP has assured them that they would be suitably rehabilitated under the Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme of the Government such as financial assistance, house space, construction assistance, education and monthly stipend for vocational training.