Fire Breaks Out In Hospital In Visakhapatnam, No Casualties

Visakhapatnam: Fire broke out in Indus Hospital at Jagadamba junction in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. No casualties have been reported in the mishap.

As per reports, a fire broke out on the second floor of the hospital and spread to the other parts. It is suspected that the fire started in one of the operation theatres due to some reasons.

The patients were shifted to nearby hospitals immediately. On intimation, the firefighters reached there and extinguished the flames.