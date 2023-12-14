Prime Video releases the full title track of ‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka’

Performed by Kaam Bhaari and Bhaari Beatz, the song is penned by Kunal Anand Pandagle and Bhaari Beatz

The heartwarming film, Mast Mein Rehne Ka is currently streaming on Prime Video



If you’ve been crooning on the lyrics of the song from Prime Video’s recently released Hindi Original movie, Mast Mein Rehne Ka, then you are in for a treat! The streaming service launched the full track, which is sung by Kaam Bhaari and Bhaari Beatz. Bidding goodbye to the year with a heartwarming tale about life, loss, love, and hope, the movie received glorious reviews for its beautiful direction, wonderful performances by the stellar star cast, emotional storyline, and its quirky music. The streaming service is wrapping up the year on a positive note, encouraging viewers to embrace life to the fullest through its title track – ‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka’. This heart-thumping rap will not only give listeners the taste of living life to the fullest but also keep them engrossed in the narrative.

Directed by Vijay Maurya, the movie features an ensemble cast comprising Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta, Monica Panwar, Abhishek Chouhan, Rakhi Sawant, and Faisal Malik in pivotal roles. Produced under the banner of Made in Maurya, the film is currently streaming on Prime Video.