Two COBRA Commandos Critical In Maoist IED Blast In Chhattishgarh

Sukma: Two commandos of COBRA, an elite unit of CRPF sustained critical injuries on Monday in an IED blast triggered by Maoists in Chhattisgarh.

The blast occurred around 10:15 am near Salatong village under Kistaram police station in Sukma district where the two commandoes were on duty. They were involved in providing security cover to road construction work.

The two commandoes were seriously injured and provided preliminary treatment in the camp. Now, preparations are on to airlift them to a hospital.