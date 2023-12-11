Fans demanded an additional show of Kennedy after the first show at the KIFF got houseful in minutes

After having left audiences around the world impressed, Zee Studios and Good Bad Films’ highly anticipated police noir film Kennedy has proved its mettle on different grounds. Having made its place in different film festivals, Kennedy now screened as a Special entry film premiered at the Kolkata International Film Festival and witnessed madness from the audience outside the venue. The audience was seen demanding an additional show of the film which speaks volumes of its rising demand among the audience.

Kennedy was screened as a Special entry film premiered at the Kolkata International Film Festival with a prime show at 7 PM. The press conference was attended by Rahul Bhat and Anurag Kashyap. The audience displayed significant interest, leading to the entire 1000-seater theatre being booked within 5-7 minutes. Many people waited in line, hoping for a chance to see the film. The demand was so high that 400 individuals requested entry, prompting the administration to intervene and manage the crowd. Due to overwhelming demand, there were requests for an additional screening.

The Anurag Kashyap directorial has been screened at the MAMI Film Festival 2023 held in Mumbai and has won a standing ovation from the audience. Kennedy starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone also premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and then premiered at the 2023 Sydney Film Festival and then at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival and was immensely loved by the audience.

Kennedy is written and directed by Anurag Kashyap starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone. The film has been produced by Zee Studios and Ranjan Singh & Kabir Ahuja of Good Bad Films. The DOP of the film is Sylvester Fonseca. The music of the film is composed by Ashish Narula with Aamir Aziz & Boyblanck. The editing of the film is done by Tanya Chhabria and Deepak Kattar. The sound design of the film is done by Kunal Sharma and Dr Akshay Indikar.