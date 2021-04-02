Try Hot Cross Bun This Good Friday; Recipe Here
Bhubaneswar: Hot cross Buns are seasonal yeast bread traditionally served on Good Friday. These enriched buns are spiced with ground cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice, and are studded with raisins (or currants) and candied mixed peel. What makes them instantly recognizable is that the tops of the buns are marked with a ‘cross’ which symbolically represents the Cross of Christ and the Crucifixion.
Ingredients for Hot Cross Buns:
- 1/2 cup raisins, currants, or craisins + 1 cup boiling hot water
- 3/4 cup very warm milk, divided into 1/2 cup and 1/4 cup (I used whole milk, 2% is fine)
- 1/2 cup white sugar + 1/2 tsp sugar
- 1/4 cup (4 Tbsp) unsalted butter, softened 15 seconds in the microwave
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 envelope active dry yeast (about 3/4 Tbsp or 2 1/4 tsp) – I used Red Star Yeast
- 2 large eggs, well beaten
- 3 1/2 cups unsifted all-purpose flour *measured correctly
- 1/4 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1/8 tsp (a large pinch) ground nutmeg
For the Egg Wash:
1 egg, well beaten with 1 tsp water
For the Glaze:
1/2 cup Powdered sugar mixed with 2 1/2 tsp Milk
How To Make Hot Cross Buns:
- In a small bowl, combine 1/2 cup raisins/craisins with 1 cup boiling hot water. Let sit 10 min then drain well and set aside.
- In a large measuring cup, combine 1/4 cup warm milk with 1/2 tsp sugar and sprinkle 3/4 Tbsp yeast over the top. Stir and let sit at room temp until bubbly and doubled in volume (10 min).
- In a large mixing bowl, combine 1/2 cup very warm milk with 1/2 cup sugar, 4 Tbsp softened butter, and 1/2 tsp salt. Stir until butter is melted. Add 2 well-beaten eggs and proofed yeast mixture. Stir in 1/4 tsp ground cinnamon and pinch of ground nutmeg.
- Using the dough hook attachment mix in 3 1/2 cups flour, 1 cup at a time until soft dough forms. Knead 8-12 min on speed 2 or until smooth and elastic. The dough will still stick a little to the bowl but not to your fingers.
- Add drained raisins/craisins (pat them dry with paper towels if they still seem too wet) and transfer the dough to a large buttered bowl, turning it to bring the buttered side-up. Cover with a tea towel and let rise in a warm, draft-free room for 1 1/2 hours or until doubled in volume (you can also proof in a warm 100˚F oven).
- Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and cut in half then continue cutting dough until you have 12 equal-sized pieces. Roll dough into balls and transfer to a buttered 9×13″ baking pan. Cover with a tea towel and let them sit in a warm, draft-free room for 30 min until puffed
- Now you should preheat your oven to 375˚F. Generously brush the tops with egg wash and bake for 15-17 minutes or until tops are golden brown. Remove from oven and let cool in the pan.
- Once buns are just warm (not hot), stir together the 1/2 cup powdered sugar and about 2 1/2 tsp milk. You can add more powdered sugar to thicken it up if needed. Transfer glaze to a Ziploc bag, cut off the tip of the bag, and pipe a cross shape over each of the buns. Serve warm or at room temperature.