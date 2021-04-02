Try Hot Cross Bun This Good Friday; Recipe Here

Bhubaneswar: Hot cross Buns are seasonal yeast bread traditionally served on Good Friday. These enriched buns are spiced with ground cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice, and are studded with raisins (or currants) and candied mixed peel. What makes them instantly recognizable is that the tops of the buns are marked with a ‘cross’ which symbolically represents the Cross of Christ and the Crucifixion.

Ingredients for Hot Cross Buns:

1/2 cup raisins, currants, or craisins + 1 cup boiling hot water

3/4 cup very warm milk, divided into 1/2 cup and 1/4 cup (I used whole milk, 2% is fine)

1/2 cup white sugar + 1/2 tsp sugar

1/4 cup (4 Tbsp) unsalted butter, softened 15 seconds in the microwave

1/2 tsp salt

1 envelope active dry yeast (about 3/4 Tbsp or 2 1/4 tsp) – I used Red Star Yeast

2 large eggs, well beaten

3 1/2 cups unsifted all-purpose flour *measured correctly

1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

1/8 tsp (a large pinch) ground nutmeg

For the Egg Wash:

1 egg, well beaten with 1 tsp water

For the Glaze:

1/2 cup Powdered sugar mixed with 2 1/2 tsp Milk

How To Make Hot Cross Buns: