Malayalam film “Irul” now streaming on Netflix

Thiruvananthapuram: Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran starrer Malayalam film Irul has released today, April 2, on Netflix.

The film is helmed by Naseef Yusuf Izuddin and it marks his directorial debut.

Irul is a mystery crime thriller featuring three protagonists, who are on a mission. It is the only Malayalam film that has released directly on OTT while others have hit the big screen.

Soubin Shahir plays the role of Alex Parayil, a budding novelist, while Darshana Rajendran plays his girlfriend in the film. Fahadh Faasil is a stranger they meet at the crucial stage of the story. The screenplay and dialogues are penned by the director and is jointly produced by Anto Joseph Film Company and Plan J Studios.

As the highly impressive trailer suggested, Irul is a cat and mouse game between the three protagonists, who get stranded in a mansion.