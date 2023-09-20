Vande Bharat Express
Trial run of Odisha’s 2nd Vande Bharat Express conducted today

By Pragativadi News Service
Puri: The full trial run of the Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express, was conducted on Wednesday, officials said.

The train left the Puri station at 5 am and reached Bhubaneswar at 6.05 am. After brief halts at Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, it reached Sambalpur at 10.15 am. The train reached its destination, Rourkela, at 12.45 pm.

On its return journey, the train will leave Rourkela at 2.10 pm and reach Puri at 9.40 pm, covering the distance in 7.5 hours, officials said.

