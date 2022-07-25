Trainee Aircraft Crashes Near Pune, Woman Pilot Injured

Mumbai: A trainee aircraft crashed landed on a farm in Kadbanwadi village of Indapur taluka in Pune district today.

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 11.30 AM.

A 22-year-old female trainee pilot, Bhavika Rathod, was on her training sortie, when she lost control and the aircraft crashed in a farm. No other injuries have been reported so far.

Following the mishap, Bhavika sustained injuries due to the crash.

The pilot has been shifted to Navjeevan Hospital, Shelgaon.

Soon after this, Senior police officers and emergency staff from the district administration rushed to the spot and took stock.