Trainee Aircraft Crashes
National

Trainee Aircraft Crashes Near Pune, Woman Pilot Injured

By Pragativadi News Service
78

Mumbai: A trainee aircraft crashed landed on a farm in Kadbanwadi village of Indapur taluka in Pune district today.

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 11.30 AM.

A 22-year-old female trainee pilot, Bhavika Rathod, was on her training sortie, when she lost control and the aircraft crashed in a farm. No other injuries have been reported so far.

Following the mishap, Bhavika sustained injuries due to the crash.

The pilot has been shifted to Navjeevan Hospital, Shelgaon.

Soon after this, Senior police officers and emergency staff from the district administration rushed to the spot and took stock.

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Pragativadi News Service 6801 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking