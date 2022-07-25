SC Grants Bail To Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted conditional bail to suspended Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev, who had reportedly rammed his SUV into large crowd injuring several people in March this year.

The SC also ordered that Prashant Jagdev that he cannot conduct any meeting with more than 5 persons at a time.

The bail condition read that the Chilika MLA cannot visit his Assembly constituency for a year. However, he had to take the permission of the district Collector if we wants to visit his constituency.

SC added that lower court will add further bail conditions, said sources.