Loan Fraud Case: Former PNB Manager Arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Crime Branch here has arrested Chartered Accountant and former manager of Punjab National Bank (PNB) in connection with the bank’s loan fraud amounting to Rs 6.18 crore.

The accused, Neeraj Kumar, was arrested from Delhi. He was produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Dwarka, New Delhi on July 23 and later brought on transit remand to Bhubaneswar.

The accused was apprehended under Sections 420, 406, 419, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of IPC.

According to reports, the matter came to light following a written complaint of one Paresh Kumar Das, PNB Bhubaneswar Circle Head. He had accused Kali Prasad Mishra, Proprietor of M/s KP Solutions, availed Cash Credit (CC) loan for working capital to the tune of Rs 250 lakh on October 24, 2017 from PNB Bapuji Nagar Branch, Bhubaneswar by using forged documents and mortgaging landed property of other people as collateral security without knowledge of the genuine owners.

During investigation, it was ascertained that Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Bindapur in New Delhi, was working as PNB Manager (Credit) at Saheed Nagar branch between 2013 and 2016 while another accused Birendra Kumar Pattanaik worked as Chief Manager in the same branch. Even after resigning from the bank in 2016, Neeraj used to sit at PNB Bapuji Nagar branch posing as an official of the bank, where Birendra was the Chief Manager.

In connivance with Birendra and other officials, Neeraj managed to get free access to PNB Bapuji Nagar branch. He along with another accused Prakash Kumar Behera (now in judicial custody) and other officials had sanctioned loans against forged documents, causing huge loss worth crores of rupees to the bank and wrongful gain to themselves.

Earlier, five accused were arrested in this connection and further investigation into the incident is underway.