Trailer Of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Gearing Up For Its Release On 24th January

While the teaser of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ gives a short glimpse of its laughter-packed world with an interesting story, the makers are now gearing up for its trailer. Locked its release on 24th January 2024, Tuesday, the trailer is all set for its arrival this week. Now, the excitement for the trailer is at a time high, and it’s hard to wait to see yet another intriguing tale coming from the director Kiran Rao.

The film has also received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay & dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma. The film is all set for its release on 1st March 2024.