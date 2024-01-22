Aerial visuals of Ayodhya Ram Temple shot from PM Modi’s chopper

Ayodhya: Ahead of the pran pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, aerial visuals of the grand temple, which has been recorded from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s chopper, have surfaced online.

PM Modi on Monday arrived in the temple town to preside over the rituals of the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla’s idol. He landed at the Maharshi Valmiki International Airport and headed to the helipad from there.

#WATCH | Aerial visuals of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. pic.twitter.com/ZQClwph8MG — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Meanwhile, Ayodhya has geared up for the much-awaited grand pran pratishtha (consecration ceremony) of Lord Ram Lalla in the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Monday afternoon. The sacred ceremony, marking the consecration of the deity within the temple’s sanctum sanctorum, is set to go down in history as it carries profound cultural and symbolic importance.