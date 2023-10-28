TP Odisha discoms empower local youth; generate over 53,000 jobs across the state

Bhubaneswar: Since taking over the power distribution in the state by TP Odisha Discoms, a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, over 53,000 direct and indirect job opportunities have been provided across 4 discoms. These discoms are empowering the youth of Odisha to ensure reliable and quality power supply across the state.

The company remains deeply committed to nurturing local talent and has provided employment to a significant number of individuals from Odisha. In addition to its direct employment initiatives, Tata Power’s presence in the state has catalysed the creation of numerous indirect job opportunities, spanning from suppliers and service providers to contractors and support services, thereby invigorating the local economy.

Through various strategic investments, partnerships and tie-ups with reputed institutes like Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Indira Gandhi Institute Of Technology (IGIT), Silicon Institute of Technology (SIT), Bhubanananda Odisha School of Engineering (BOSE), Institute of Technical Education & Research (ITER) and World Skill Centre (WSC), the company has made significant contributions to Odisha’s socio-economic development which is playing a crucial role in providing livelihood opportunities within the state so that the locals can work from their homeland.

The discoms have worked towards creating employment opportunities and enabling Odisha to become a service economy by nurturing the youth, providing them with the desired skillset, making them employable and supporting Make in Odisha vision.

Tata Power has substantially expanded its workforce in Odisha by recruiting skilled professionals, technicians, and other staff. These jobs span across various domains like operations, safety, technical and administrative roles with women handling strategic roles across meter testing lab, Power System Control Centre, IT, Finance, Vigilance etc.

The discoms are actively engaged in a variety of skill development programs and initiatives, providing comprehensive training and upskilling opportunities for local communities. These programs are thoughtfully designed to enhance employability and empower individuals with the skills required for diverse industries.

Commenting on this Mr. Sanjay Banga, President- T&D, Tata Power said, “Tata Power’s Odisha discoms are proud to provide sustainable employment opportunities to the local youth- ‘The Makers of Odisha’. We remain steadfast in our commitment to nurturing a talent pool in the state and believe that these young minds can significantly contribute towards the socio-economic development of Odisha. We are creating future-ready utilities by equipping them with the right skillset through our best in class learning and development initiatives.”

Tata Power has a strong workforce spanning across the country, out of which 14,000 employees are directly employed across four discoms of Odisha namely- TP Central, TP Southern, TP Northern and TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited.