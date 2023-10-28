Lady Cop Injured in ‘Blade Attack’ by Theft Accused in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Baripada: A woman police personnel was seriously injured after a theft accused attacked her with a blade during detention in the Bisoi police station of Mayurbhanj district.

According to the information, the accused Sushanta Deo is a priest at Baba Jaleshwara Shiva temple near Bisoi police station.

Sushant was accused of the theft of money from the temple’s donation box and was detained in the police station for interrogation. However, during questioning, accused Sushanta attempted to kill Bisoi police station IIC Mini Bhoi, with the help of a blade.

As a result, IIC Mini Bhoi sustained a deep cut wound on her neck and fingers during a bid to escape. She was rushed to the hospital and is said to be fine now.

Though the incident took place on October 26, the incident came to the fore after a purported video of the incident where the accused person could be seen attacking the on-duty woman police officer during interrogation inside the police station.

In this regard, on the complaint of SI Kanhu Charan Majhi, a case has been registered in Bisoi Police Station (Case No. 209 dated 27/10/23 and the accused has been forwarded to the court today, informed DSP D. Bhoi at a press meet in the district police headquarters on Saturday.