77 Arrested Over Group Clash In Bhubaneswar Outskirts

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police have arrested 77 persons in connection with the violent clash between two groups at Padmakesharipur in Patia. Three cases have been registered at Mancheswar police station.

In this case, the police have arrested 77 people from both sides. Among the 77 people arrested, there are allegations that many of them are not related to the incident.

On the other hand, the village has become almost deserted due to the fear of arrest by the police. It is alleged that those who were found roaming outside their homes were picked up by the police.

According to reports, there has been tension between the two groups in Patia Padmakesaripur for a few days over the previous dispute. Late on Thursday night, the discussion between the two groups over the said incident turned heated. More than 60 people from the two groups hurled stones and bottles at each other.

There was a commotion between the two groups from around 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. Many people were injured on both sides and more than 20 were seriously injured.

Mancheswar police reached the spot but could not gather the courage to enter the village. Later, ACP and senior police officers arrived with the police force and brought the situation under control. They also rescued the injured and admitted them to the hospital. Due to the tension in the village, prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed.

The police team is conducting heavy patrolling in the village along with force deployment at sensitive points to curb further escalation of the clash.

On 1st September, there was a clash between the two groups and more than 10 people were injured. In this incident, the police arrested more than 20 people from both sides. Soon after, Mancheswar police station IIC Sudhir Kumar Sahoo was transferred to Commissionerate Police headquarters.

