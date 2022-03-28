Toshali National Crafts Mela At Janata Maidan To Begin From Today 

Bhubaneswar: The famous Toshali National Crafts Mela 2022 will kick off at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar.

Reportedly, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the 16th edition of the mela, organized by Department of Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts. The Toshali Fair will be open from 6 pm to 9:30 pm abiding Covid protocols, added reports.

Artisans, Weavers, Sculptors from all over the country will participate in this Crafts Mela & exhibit their traditional and contemporary handicraft and handloom products. As an important cultural nerve centre of the country, Bhubaneswar hosts the Toshali National Crafts Mela at Janata Maidan every year. The crafts mela has already carved a unique niche of its own in the country’s Annual Carnival Calendar.

This year, the fair will have around 390 handloom stalls. Around 90 weavers and 150 artisans from different states of the country, including Odisha, will take part.

It is to be noted that the Toshali Mela will be held twice this year. The 17th Toshali mela will also be held in December this year.