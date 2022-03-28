Oscars 2022: Will Smith bags Best Actor, CODA best Picture ; complete winners list here

Los Angeles: The 94th Academy Awards returned to Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27, as the Oscars were held in person completely for the first time since the pandemic began. Stars showed up dressed in their snazziest outfits as they celebrated some great work of the year gone by. With Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes as hosts, here’s everyone who managed to win the prestigious golden statuette this year.

The Power of the Dog earned 12 nominations. Close behind was Dune with 10, and Belfast and West Side Story tied with seven apiece. King Richard scored six nominations.

Check out the complete list of winners of the 94th Academy Awards. The winners of Oscars 2022 are in bold:

Best picture:

CODA

Best actress:

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best actor:

Will Smith – King Richard

Best director:

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion

Best original song:

No Time To Die – No Time to Die; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Best documentary feature:

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution could not be televised)

Best adapted screenplay:

CODA – Screenplay by Siân Heder

Best original screenplay:

Belfast – Written by Kenneth Branagh

Best costume design:

Jenny Beavan – Cruella

Best international feature:

Drive My Car (Japan)

Best supporting actress:

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Best supporting actor:

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Best animated feature:

Encanto

Best original score:

Hans Zimmer – Dune

Best cinematography:

Greig Fraser – Dune

Best visual effects:

Dune – Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

Best film editing:

Joe Walker – Dune

Best sound:

Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

Best production design:

Dune – Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

Best make-up and hairstyling:

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

Best live action short:

The Long Goodbye

Best animated short:

The Windshield Piper

Best documentary short:

The Queen of Basketball