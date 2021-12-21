TMC MP Suspended From Rajya Sabha For Remaining Winter Session

New Delhi: All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the Winter Session.

According to reports, he allegedly threw the rule book at the chair during the passage of the electoral reforms bill in the House.

In response to his suspension from the House, the TMC Member of Parliament tweeted, “The last time I got suspended from the Rajya Sabha was when the government was bulldozing the farm laws. We all know what happened after that. Today, suspended while protesting against BJP making a mockery of Parliament and bulldozing Election Laws Bill, 2021. Hope this Bill too will be repealed soon.”

The TMC leader then staged a walkout from the House following other members of Opposition parties that included Congress, DMK, TMC, AAP, Shiv Sena, Left, RJD, Samajwadi Party, and BSP.

The Opposition parties staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha accusing the Chair of not allowing division sought by them over the ‘Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021’.

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021, passed in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday and in the Lok Sabha on Monday, seeks to link electoral roll data with the Aadhaar ecosystem.

The bill was opposed by Opposition parties. Derek O’Brien spoke for two minutes on the bill before he walked out of the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.