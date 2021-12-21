Cuttack City
CMC COVID Update
Cuttack City: 10 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 4 Recover

By Pragativadi News Service
Cuttack: As many as 10 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 10 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 02 are from Institutional quarantine, 05 are from Home Quarantine and 03 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 4 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 45,367 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 539 are active cases while 44,737 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.

