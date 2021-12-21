OPGC Conducts On-Site Emergency Mock Drill At IB Thermal Power Station

IB Thermal: Odisha Power Generation Corporation Ltd. today conducted an onsite emergency mock drill on Toxic Gas (Chlorine) release at its IB Thermal Power Station located at Banharpali, Jharsuguda.

The mock drill was performed at 4.00 PM where different teams such as Combat Team, Rescue Team, Incident Controller, Worksmen Controller and Auxiliary Team performed their part to showcase the readiness in dealing with emergency chlorine gas leak situation.

The drill was witnessed by statutory authority Asst. Director Factories & Boilers, Jharsuguda Sri Manoj Kumar Mishra and representatives of mutual aid partners TRL Krosaki Ltd. and Global Coal & Mining Ltd.

In the closing meeting organized after the drill, Asst. Director Factories & Boilers Sri Mishra appreciated the readiness adopted by OPGC to deal with such emergency situation. He also gave some pointers for further improvements. All the combat teams, representatives of mutual aid partner companies also gave their observations regarding the mock drill. Plant manager of OPGC-1 Sudhakar Swain and EHS Head A.S. Rao also spoke on the nuances of such mock drill and how important it is to fight such emergency situation.

Sr. Manager (EHS) Sarat Kumar Nayak conducted and coordinated the meeting.