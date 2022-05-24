Three Former PMs Of Japan Call On PM Modi In Tokyo

Tokyo: Former Prime Minister of Japan H.E. Mr Yoshihide Suga, Shinzo Abe, and Yoshiro Mori called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in Tokyo ahead of a bilateral meeting with the current PM Fumio Kishida.

They recalled their previous interactions, including their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the first in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit in Washington D.C. in September 2021.

The leaders also discussed the broad canvas of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership as well as the shared vision of India and Japan for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Discussions were also held on ways to further promote cultural and people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister appreciated Mr Suga’s contribution to deepening and strengthening India-Japan relations.

The leaders exchanged views on further strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic & Global Partnership. Prime Minister invited Mr Suga to lead a delegation of Japanese MPs to India.