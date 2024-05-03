China Launches Chang’e-6 Lunar Probe to Explore Moon’s Far Side, Takes Pakistan’s 1st Satellite

On Friday, China made a significant stride in lunar exploration by launching its Chang’e-6 probe to the moon’s far side. The probe, propelled by a Long March-5 YB rocket, took off from the Wenchang launch center in Hainan province. The mission’s objective is to retrieve samples that could shed light on the disparities between the moon’s lesser-known far side and its more familiar near side.

This launch is perceived as China’s bid to strengthen its standing in the competition against the US for a sustained lunar presence. Concurrently, NASA is strategizing to reach the same region with the goal of sending US astronauts to the moon by 2026, collaborating with private entities like Blue Origin and SpaceX.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson voiced his concerns on April 30 about China potentially barring others from exploiting resources in this region. He remarked, “We believe there is water there, and if there’s water, then there’s rocket fuel. That’s one reason we’re heading to the moon’s south pole.”

The far side of the moon holds importance for radio astronomy and other scientific work. A relay satellite is required to maintain communication with the rover as the far side doesn’t face the earth. The Chang’e-6 aims to collect around two kilograms (4 pounds) of lunar samples from the far side of the Moon and bring them back to Earth for analysis. State news agency Xinhua hailed it as “the first endeavour of its kind in the history of human lunar exploration”.

The spacecraft is anticipated to return to Earth after 53 days. The lander will separate from the spacecraft post-moon orbit and will rejoin the spacecraft after sample collection.

China has a history of lunar exploration. In 2019, China became the first country to land a rover on the far side of the moon with its lunar probe Chang’e-4. Following that, samples were brought back from the near side of the moon in 2020, first since the 1970s. These samples were analysed and found to contain water in small beads within the lunar soil.

Presently, China has a three-member crew aboard its Tiangong space station, launched in 2021. It aims to send astronauts to the moon by 2030 and initiate three Chinese lunar probe missions in the next four years.

The Chang’e lunar exploration probe, named after the Chinese moon goddess, signifies China’s ongoing commitment to space exploration. China initiated its first manned space mission in 2003, becoming the third nation to achieve this feat after the former Soviet Union and the US.

Pakistan’s 1st Satellite launched with Chang’e-6

Pakistan launched its first satellite mission to the moon, iCube Qamar, on board China’s Chang’E6 from Hainan, China. The satellite has been designed and developed by the Institute of Space Technology (IST) in collaboration with China’s Shanghai University and Pakistan’s national space agency SUPARCO. According to IST, ICUBE-Q weighs approximately 7kg and is equipped with two optical cameras to capture the lunar surface. It features systems for attitude control, thermal management and deep-space communication. The primary purpose of CubeSats is to facilitate scientific research, technology development, and educational initiatives in space exploration.