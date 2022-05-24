SBI Student Loan: All you need to know

SBI Student Loan is a term loan granted to Indian Nationals for pursuing higher education in India or abroad where admission has been secured. This loan provides customized financing solution to the students – who are in-road to transform the future of India.

Courses covered:

For studies in India : Graduation, Post-graduation including regular technical and professional Degree/Diploma courses conducted by colleges/universities approved by UGC/ AICTE/IMC/Govt. etc. Regular Degree/ Diploma Courses conducted by autonomous institutions like IIT, IIM etc. Teacher training/ Nursing courses approved by Central government or the State Government Regular Degree/Diploma Courses like Aeronautical, pilot training, shipping etc. approved by Director General of Civil Aviation/Shipping/ concerned regulatory authority

: For studies abroad: Job oriented professional/ technical Graduation Degree courses/ Post Graduation Degree and Diploma courses like MCA, MBA, MS, etc. offered by reputed universities. Courses conducted by CIMA (Chartered Institute of Management Accountants) – London, CPA (Certified Public Accountant) in USA, etc.



Features and Benefits:

Lower interest rates

Concession in interest for girl students

No Collateral Security for loans uptoRs. 7.5 lakh

No processing charges for loans up to Rs. 20 lakh

Repayment will commence one year after completion of course

Repayment period of up to 15 years after Course Period + 12 months of repayment holiday

In case second loan is availed for higher studies, studentsafter completion of second course, can repay the combined loan amount in 15 years

No margin for loans up to Rs. 4 lakh

Loan Amount:

Students can avail this loan of upto Rs. 50 lakh for studies in India and up to Rs.1.50 crores for studying overseas

Interest Rate:

Effective interest rate – 8.65%

0.50% concession in interest for girl students

Processing fee:

Loans up to Rs. 20 lacs –Nil

Loans above Rs.20 lakh – Rs.10,000 (plus taxes)

Collateral:

For loans up to Rs.7.5 lakh – None

For loans above Rs.7.5 lakh – Tangible collateral security

Expenses covered in SBI Student Loan:

Fees payable to college/school/hostel

Examination/Library/Laboratory fees

Purchase of Books/Equipment/Instruments/Uniforms, Purchase of computers- essential for completion of the course (maximum 20% of the total tuition fees payable for completion of the course)

Caution Deposit/Building Fund/Refundable Deposit (maximum 10% of tuition fees for the entire course)

Travel Expenses/Passage money for studies abroad

Cost of a Two-wheeler upto Rs. 50,000/-

Any other expenses required to complete the course like study tours, project work etc.

Website link for documents required and further details – https://bank.sbi/web/personal-banking/loans/education-loans/student-loan-scheme