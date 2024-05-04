Elected Women Representatives Of Panchayati Raj Institutions Participated In CPD57 Side Event

New York: May 3, 2024, marked a momentous occasion as the powerful voices of women representatives resonated within the hallowed halls of the United Nations Headquarters.

Elected women representatives (EWRs) from India’s Panchayati Raj Institutions took centre-stage at the CPD57 Side Event titled “Localizing the SDGs: Women in Local Governance in India Lead the Way”, captivating the audience with their inspiring stories and transformative initiatives.

Three iconic women Panchayat leaders – Smt. Supriya Das Datta, Smt. Kunuku Hema Kumari and Smt. Neeru Yadav – inspired by their ground-breaking work empowering women and girls through initiatives ranging from combating child marriage, promoting education, financial inclusion, livelihood opportunities, environmental sustainability, and sports. Their stories exemplified the tenacity and impact of women’s leadership in realizing the SDGs.

The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations and the Ministry of Panchayati Raj jointly organized the Side Event in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) on 3rd May 2024 at the UN Headquarters Secretariat Building in New York. The Side Event was organized as a part of the fifty-seventh session of the United Nations Commission on Population and Development (CPD57).

The event featured impactful interactive presentations by three iconic women Elected Representatives namely Smt. Supriya Das Datta from Tripura, Smt. Kunuku Hema Kumari from Andhra Pradesh, and Smt. Neeru Yadav from Rajasthan shared their experiences and innovations in local governance and advancing the Localization of SDGs in many thematic areas. From combating child marriages to promoting health, education, livelihood opportunities, and environmental sustainability, these women exemplified the transformative power of grassroots leadership. They articulated the challenges and struggles they faced and overcame in their journey of leadership.