Texas To Open COVID-19 Vaccination To All Adults From March 29

Austin: All adults in the US state of Texas will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations starting on Monday, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) announced on Tuesday.

Texas is the latest state to broaden vaccine eligibility to all adults ahead of a May 1 deadline set by President Biden.

“With every dose, Texas gets closer to normal and protects more lives from COVID-19 hospitalization and death,” the state’s health department said in a Twitter post.

West Virginia, Alaska and Mississippi are the only states where all adults are currently eligible. Others, like Texas, have announced expansions for a future date or are more gradually expanding eligibility.

Nationally, about 25 percent of the total U.S. population has received at least one shot.