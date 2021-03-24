India Records 47,262 New COVID Cases, Highest Since Mid-December

New Delhi: India reported 47,262 new cases in the past 24 hours, the Union health ministry said Wednesday morning. With this, the country’s case tally surged to 1,17,34,058.

Meanwhile, total deaths due to the infection in the country has mounted to 1,60,441. On the other hand, the active caseload in the country stands at 3,68,457 and the recovery rate further dropped to 95.67 per cent, according to the ministry’s data.

Amid a sharp increase in coronavirus cases with the doubling time having sharply reduced since the start of this month, the Health Ministry announced that the COVID-19 vaccine will be made available for everyone above 45 years from April 1.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) issued new guidelines asking all states and union territories to enhance the proportion of RT-PCR tests, strictly enforce ‘test-track-treat’ protocol, and speed up the pace of vaccination to cover all priority groups.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu collectively account for 80.90 per cent of the cases reported in the country.