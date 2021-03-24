Global COVID-19 Cases Cross 124 Million, US Remains Worst-Hit Country

Washington: The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has crossed 124 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.73 million.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 124,124,997 and 2,733,380, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 29,920,561 and 543,793, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil follows in the second place with 12,130,019 cases and 298,676 fatalities.

The other countries with more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (11,686,796), Russia (4,424,595), France (4,373,607), the UK (4,321,006), Italy (3,419,616), Spain (3,234,319), Turkey (3,061,520), Germany (2,689,205), Colombia (2,347,224), Argentina (2,261,577), Mexico (2,203,041) and Poland (2,089,869), the CSSE figures showed.