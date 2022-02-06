Telangana Minister KTR Calls PM Modi ‘Icon Of Partiality’

Hyderabad: Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘Icon of Partiality’ state ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party president and Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) KT Rama Rao slammed the former.

Taking to Twitter, the minister wrote: “Icon of Partiality unveiled ‘Statue Of Equality”. And Irony just died a billion deaths!!”

On Saturday, PM Modi unveiled the statue of equality in Hyderabad. Notably, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and all other ministers of the ruling TRS party stayed away from the inaugural event yesterday where the PM was the chief guest.

The Bharatiya Janata Party criticised CM KCR for not attending the event.

“It is unbecoming of the CM to not receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in Telangana. This is the height of political posturing KCR is indulging in… to be considered an opposition leader poised to fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party,’’ said party spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao.

On Saturday, hitting out at KCR, Telangana BJP president, Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the incident said that KCR was conspicuously absent from all programmes that the prime minister has attended so far.