Video Of Youths Urinating On Premises Of Srimandir’s Meghanada Pacheri Goes Viral

Puri: A video highlighting four to five youths urinating on premises of the Meghanada Pacheri in Puri’s Jagannath Temple has gone viral.

According to sources, the incident took place on Sunday morning when the temple was closed for sanitation.

While there are several plans for the 75-meter security corridor of the shrine, this incident has been condemned and widely criticised in all quarters.