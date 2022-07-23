Teacher Recruitment Scam: Partha Chatterjee Remanded To ED Custody For Two Days

New Delhi: The Court on Saturday remanded West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee to ED custody for two days in connection with an alleged scam in recruitment of teachers in state-run schools.

Chatterjee was presented at the Bankshall Court in Kolkata hours after he was arrested by the ED.

Chatterjee, who was the state education minister when the scam took place, was arrested after around 26 hours of grilling.

