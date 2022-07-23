Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee Arrested Over Teacher Recruitment Scam

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested West Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee in connection with an alleged scam in recruitment of teachers in state-run schools.

Chatterjee, who was the state education minister when the scam took place, was arrested after around 26 hours of grilling.

During the raids at multiple locations on Friday, the ED recovered huge cash amounting to approximately Rs 20 crore from the residential premises of Arpita Mukherjee, who is a close associate of Shri Partha Chatterjee. The said amount is suspected to be proceeds of crime of the SSC Scam.

The other people whose houses were searched included Partha Chatterjee, currently minister for commerce and industry; Paresh C Adhikary, minister of state for education; Manik Bhattacharya, MLA and former president of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education; P K Bandopadhyay, officer on special duty to Chatterjee; Sukanta Acharjee, private secretary to Chatterjee; Chandan Mondal alias Ranjan, an alleged agent in the scam; Kalyanmay Bhattacharya, son-in-law of Partha Bhattacharya; Krishna C Adhikary, a relative of Kalyanmay; Dr S P Sinha, advisor to the School Service Commission; Kalyanmoy Ganguly, former president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education; Saumitra Sarkar, former president of the West Bengal Central School Service Commission; and Alok Kumar Sarkar, deputy director of the school education department.