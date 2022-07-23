Honor X8 5G Announced With Dimensity 700, 48MP Triple Rear Cameras 

New Delhi: Honor X8 5G was announced on Friday. The smartphone is the 5G sibling of the Honor X8 that was launched earlier this year. The 5G variant gets less powerful hardware as compared to the 4G version. The new handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC as compared to its 4G variant’s Snapdragon 680 SoC. Honor X8 5G also packs a 6.5-inch LCD panel, a triple rear camera unit with a 48-megapixel main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging.

Honor X8 5G price, availability

Honor X8 5G price has not been revealed yet. The smartphone comes in a lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is announced in Midnight Black and Ocean Blue colour options.

Honor X8 5G specifications

The Honor X8 5G runs on Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with a 20:09 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone gets a Snapdragon 480+ SoC, along with Adreno 619 GPU and 6GB of RAM.

There is a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 lens, along with a depth sensor, and a macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, the Honor X8 5G comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

The Honor X8 5G comes with 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Honor X8 5G smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 22.5W SuperCharge fast charging tech. Besides, the phone measures 163.66×75.13×8.68mm and weighs 194 grams.