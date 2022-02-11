Sushmita Sen’s ex Rohman Shawl, Vir Das deny reports of joining reality show ‘Lock Upp’

Mumbai: Actress Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl took to his Instagram handle to break his silence on rumours of him starring in the upcoming controversial reality show ‘Lock Up’ hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Sharing a picture of a media reporting stating the same, the model wrote, “Not true. Wish them luck for the show.”

Actor-comedian Vir Das took to his Twitter on Tuesday and refuted reports that he will be a part of ALTBalaji’s reality show Lock Upp.

Hey all. Not sure who this journalist is. Or if journalism still exists. But just to clarify because there’s a lot of people writing to me. Have never been approached, and am not doing or interested in this. Wish Kangana and her cast all the very best being locked up.

Cheers. pic.twitter.com/U63a1USyQ5 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) February 8, 2022

‘Lock Up’ will be Kangana Ranaut’s official digital debut where a few celebrities will be seen locked up in a prison and stripped of their amenities. The participants must follow rules set by the host to survive the never-seen-before show.

‘Lock Up’ will premier on OTT platforms ALT Balaji and MX Player.