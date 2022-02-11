Lock Upp
Sushmita Sen’s ex Rohman Shawl, Vir Das deny reports of joining reality show ‘Lock Upp’

By Haraprasad Das
Mumbai: Actress Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl took to his Instagram handle to break his silence on rumours of him starring in the upcoming controversial reality show ‘Lock Up’ hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Sharing a picture of a media reporting stating the same, the model wrote, “Not true. Wish them luck for the show.”

 

Actor-comedian Vir Das took to his Twitter on Tuesday and refuted reports that he will be a part of ALTBalaji’s reality show Lock Upp.

 

‘Lock Up’ will be Kangana Ranaut’s official digital debut where a few celebrities will be seen locked up in a prison and stripped of their amenities. The participants must follow rules set by the host to survive the never-seen-before show.

‘Lock Up’ will premier on OTT platforms ALT Balaji and MX Player.

Breaking