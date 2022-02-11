Redmi Smart TV X43 With 4K HDR Display, Dolby Vision Support Launched In India: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Redmi Smart TV X43 has been launched in India. The newly launched Smart TV X43 joins the existing TVs like the Redmi Smart TV X65, X55, and X50. The new smart TV was launched in India today along with the Redmi Note 11 series smartphones and Redmi Smart Band Pro fitness tracker. Read on to Know more.

Redmi Smart TV X43 Price and Availability

The Redmi Smart TV X43 is priced at Rs 28,999 and the TV will be available on Amazon and Mi.com starting February 16. You can get R 1,500 instant discount with a Kotak Mahindra bank credit card.

Redmi Smart TV X43 Specifications and Features

The Redmi Smart TV X43, as the name suggests offers a 43-inch screen size. The new smart TV comes with a screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. You get support for 4K HDR and Dolby Vision content on this TV, which are the USP of the TV. Apart from the, there is also support for HDR10+, HDR 10, and HLG content. The Vivid picture engine offers a wider colour gamut and dynamically selects the parameters for colour, contrast, brightness and clarity. Redmi Smart TV X43 30W speaker with support for Dolby Audio for a rich audio experience. In addition to this, the DTS Virtual:X technology enhances audio for an immersive experience in any room.

As for the software, the Smart TV X43 runs on Xiaomi’s Patchwall UI based on Google’s Android TV platform. Some of the key patch wall features include universal search, quick wake, kids mode, smart recommendations, user centre, and Live channels.

In terms of hardware capabilities, the 43-inch TV is powered by a quad-core CPU paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB internal storage. For wireless connectivity, there is Bluetooth 5.0 and also dual-band Wi-Fi support. As for the port options, there are three HDMI 2.1 slots (eARC), two USB ports, one ethernet, an AV port, an optical port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Other features include a built-in Chromecast, Google Play Store, and Bluetooth remote with a few hotkeys for Google Assistant, Netflix, and Amazon Prime.