‘Surya Tilak’ illuminates Ram Lalla idol’s forehead at Ayodhya Temple on Ram Navami

Ayodhya: ‘Surya Tilak’ (Sun’s rays) illuminated Lord Ram Lalla idol’s forehead at Ayodhya Temple on the occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday, April 17. The ‘ Surya tilak’ of the deity was made possible by an elaborate mechanism involving mirrors and lenses. The system was tested by the scientists on Tuesday.

This was the first Ram Navami since the consecration of the Ram idol at the Ayodhya temple, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.