Naveen Patnaik To Contest Election From Kantabanji As BJD Announces More Candidates
Bhubaneswar: For the first time, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is set to contest from the Kantabanji assembly seat for the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).
Patnaik, who was earlier nominated to contest from Hinjilicut Assembly Constituency, will now contest the polls from two constituencies.
The regional party today also announced the names of candidates for several constituencies as it swapped its nominees in Sambalpur and Rairakhol.
Prasanna Acharya, whose name was earlier announced for Sambalpur, will now contest from Rairakhol. Similarly, Rohit Pujari, who was earlier nominated for Rairakhol, will contest from Sambalpur.
Below are the names of other candidates and their constituencies announced by the BJD today.
Chitrokonda: Laxmipriya Nayak
Padampur: Barsha Singh Bariha
Kuchinda: Rajendra Chatria
Deogarh: Arundhati Devi
Angul: Sanjukta Singh
Nimapada: Dilip Nayak
Sanakhemundi: Geetanjali Devi
Jeypore: Indira Nanda
