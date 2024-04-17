Naveen Patnaik To Contest Election From Kantabanji As BJD Announces More Candidates

Bhubaneswar: For the first time, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is set to contest from the Kantabanji assembly seat for the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Patnaik, who was earlier nominated to contest from Hinjilicut Assembly Constituency, will now contest the polls from two constituencies.

The regional party today also announced the names of candidates for several constituencies as it swapped its nominees in Sambalpur and Rairakhol.

Prasanna Acharya, whose name was earlier announced for Sambalpur, will now contest from Rairakhol. Similarly, Rohit Pujari, who was earlier nominated for Rairakhol, will contest from Sambalpur.

Below are the names of other candidates and their constituencies announced by the BJD today.

Chitrokonda: Laxmipriya Nayak

Padampur: Barsha Singh Bariha

Kuchinda: Rajendra Chatria

Deogarh: Arundhati Devi

Angul: Sanjukta Singh

Nimapada: Dilip Nayak

Sanakhemundi: Geetanjali Devi

Jeypore: Indira Nanda