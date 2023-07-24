Survey Begins At Gyanvapi Mosque Complex In Varanasi

New Delhi: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has begun its survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises on Monday. The survey will be conducted with the help of modern technologies, including radar mapping. This comes after a Varanasi court on Friday allowed the ASI to conduct a survey of the mosque premises, barring the wuzukhana (place for ablution). A team of the ASI arrived on Sunday to conduct a scientific survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque is built upon a temple.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the Advocate of the Hindu side, Madan Mohan Yadav, said that an advocate for each of the petitioners will accompany the ASI team when it begins the survey of the Gyanvapi premises planned to begin at 7 am.

Meanwhile, the Gyanvapi Masjid Committee moved the Supreme Court seeking an urgent listing of their case. The plea was filed by the Masjid Committee in the first week of July. However, the urgent listing is being sought in the wake of the recent District Court order allowing the ASI survey.