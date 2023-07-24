Manipur unrest: Security tightened in Mizoram ahead of Mizo groups’ protests

Mizoram: In anticipation of state-wide protests by Mizo organisations in solidarity with the Zo ethnic people affected by violence in Manipur, security has been significantly strengthened across Mizoram.

The move comes after reports of Meiteis fleeing the state in response to a statement issued by an ex-militant group. On Sunday, 78 people flew to Manipur on three separate flights, while 65 others flew to the neighbouring state on Saturday.

However, officials clarified that because these flights were scheduled commercial services, it was not immediately clear how many were regular passengers and how many were fleeing due to fear, news agency PTI reported.

In addition, 41 Meitei people from Mizoram travelled by road to Assam’s Cachar district, following the ex-militants’ group’s advice to leave the state, which was prompted by the viral distribution of a video showing a naked parade of two women in Manipur. Furthermore, 31 Mizo students from Manipur returned to Mizoram due to the current situation.