Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Pakistan A Beat India A By 128 Runs To Win Title

Tayyab Tahir’s exceptional century propelled Pakistan A to a resounding 128-run victory over India A in the final of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup on Sunday.

With this triumph, Pakistan A secured their second consecutive title in the tournament.

After being put into bat by India A, Pakistan A’s batsmen put on a dominant show, amassing a mammoth total of 352 for eight in their allotted 50 overs.

The star of the show was Tahir, who blazed his way to a scintillating 108 off just 71 deliveries, including 12 boundaries and 4 sixes. His remarkable innings set the tone for Pakistan A’s commanding victory.