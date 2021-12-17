Surprising Health Benefits Of Lemon

New Delhi: Lemon is a popular fruit that is used to add flavour to food. This fruit may pair well with some of your favorite dishes, but it also offers incredible health benefits. Lemons are packed with nutrients, promote weight loss, and have even been linked to kidney stone prevention and cancer treatment! Here are some benefits you must know about this common fruit.

Relieves a sore throat

Warm water mixed with honey and lemon is a popular home remedy for people with sore throats. The mixture can provide soothing benefits for a sore throat during the cold season. The Vitamin C in lemons also can help in the effort.

Cancer-fighting benefits

Studies have shown lemons may have anti-cancer benefits. The chemical makeup of lemons can help prevent the development of oral tumors, according to one study. Others have linked citrus fruits and their juices to antitumor effects.

Prevents kidney stones

Lemon juice is shown to help prevent kidney stones by raising the urine’s citrate levels. Citrate binds to calcium, which helps keep kidney stones from forming.

Treats indigestion

The peel and pulp of lemons contain a soluble fiber called pectin. It promotes the production of digestive enzymes in the liver, helping eliminate waste from your body.

Helps blood sugar

Eating fruit high in fiber can help keep your blood glucose in line, helping to prevent increases. This can lower the risk of diabetes, or it can help people with diabetes manage their condition.

Promotes weight loss

The pectin in lemons and their juice helps you feel fuller for longer, which will make your weight loss much more manageable.

Helps clear skin

Lemons have natural antibacterial qualities and alpha hydroxyl acids, like many over-the-counter acne medications. They can brighten, exfoliate, and help remove blackheads. The Vitamin C in lemons also promotes collagen synthesis, another boost to your skin.