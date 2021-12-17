Honor Play 30 Plus 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 700: Check Price

New Delhi: Honor has launched its latest smartphone named Honor Play 30 Plus 5G in China. the new smartphone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and gives 128GB of onboard storage. Honor Play 30 Plus 5G handset carries a 90Hz refresh charge show and a twin rear digicam unit, headlined by a 13-megapixel important sensor. Read on to know more about the smartphone.

Price

Honor Play 30 Plus 5G price starts at 1,099 CNY (approximately 13,100 rupees) for the base option of 4GB + 128GB of storage. The phone also has 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage models, which start at CNY 1. Honor Play 30 Plus 5G has a Magic Night Black shade (translated) in addition to the Charm Sea Blue, Dawn Gold, and Titanium Empty Silver colors. The latest Honor phone is available for pre-order starting today, December 16. It will go on sale on December 31st.

Specification

In terms of specification, it sports a 6.74-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels, a screen aspect ratio of 20: 9, and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The screen is also dated for weak blue light TÜV Rheinland certified.

It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage. The memory can be expanded using a microSD card, but the handset does not have a dedicated slot for this.

Talking about the optics, Honor Play 30 Plus 5G has a dual rear camera setup led by a 13-megapixel main sensor with an f / 1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f / 2.4 aperture. Honor has provided a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with an f / 2.2 aperture for selfies.